Those who joined BJP are “greedy and corrupt” and the party is “collecting garbage” says Mamatha

Mamatha Banerji has heavily made dig at the TMC leaders who joined the BJP post the Lok Sabha elections, The WB chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee called them greedy and corrupt and said the safron party is collecting garbage.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said she would be replacing the “traitors” with “dedicated members” and asked those “undecided about joining the BJP” to leave her party at the earliest.

“We are not bothered about a few corrupt and greedy leaders who are switching to some other party. They joined the BJP as they were afraid they might face consequences for their activities,” the chief minister said.

“We are throwing out our garbage and the BJP is collecting it. But joining some other party won’t save anyone from corruption probe,” Banerjee said at an internal meeting of party councillors from across the state.

“One person will leave and 500 more will be inducted in his or her place. We want to restructure our party and replace corrupt and greedy workers with dedicated cadres,” she added.

“Work hard and work honestly to reach out to the masses. Don’t fall into the BJP’s trap. People are looking at us. Do remember that Councillors play a very important role, they are the face of the party in their respective wards,” she said.