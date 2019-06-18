Latest NewsIndia

Trinamool Congress MLA along with 12 councillors join BJP

Jun 18, 2019, 06:34 am IST
Less than a minute

Trinamool Congress MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 TMC councillors on Monday joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy here.

“TMC party members are joining BJP in large numbers. Mamata Banerjee has ruined West Bengal’s peaceful ambience by propagating violence…That’s why her party members are now leaving her side and joining our party,” Vijayvargiya said.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “The tension between BJP and TMC in West Bengal is escalating. TMC leaders started joining our party at the beginning of Lok Sabha polls and even during the elections. Since then many leaders have joined BJP.”

Along with MLA Sunil Singh from Nowpara, 12 TMC Councilors, four stage artists and as many doctors also joined BJP.

