VIRAL WATCH; Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan

undoubtfully Ranveer singh is one among the finest actors in Bollywood, apart from that he is a man with golden heart.

On Sunday watched India vs Pakistan live World Cup match at Manchester, England. He ‘Gully Boy’ actor was seen cheering for Team India with full spirit. He also danced in the commentary box.

In the video, a disheartened Pakistani fan can be seen crying. But big-hearted Ranveer hugs him and consoles him. He says, “Don’t be disheartened. You played well. The boys are committed, dedicated, professional, and they’ll be back.” Eventually, the fan thanked Ranveer for his heartfelt gesture.