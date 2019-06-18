What’s Litchi fruit’s connection with encephalitis deaths in Odisha?

Odisha government ordered to examine Litchi fruit in connection with the encephalitis death reported in the state. In Bihar, the same happened and a report stated litchi fruit as the source of the disease. This has forced the government to give such an instruction. Health Minister, Navkishore Das has ordered the Food Commissioner to conduct a scientific examination on the fruits available in the market.

It was already noted that some contents in certain litchi fruits are dangerous for human consumption. Some experts pointed out that the deceased children had this fruit. About a hundred children died in Musafirpur in Bihar. Public interest litigation was filed in SC demanding a Central team to investigate the unusual incident. The petition also mentions that the state government had failed to control the untimely death of children.