Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape arrested for staging an attack

The 34 year old woman who had accused Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion was arrested on staging an attack on herself.

The accused has lodged a complaint on last month that two men in a motorcycle had tried to attack her when she went out for a morning walk.

Police had earlier nabbed her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan in connection with what it claimed was an orchestrated attack.

The woman had filed a case against Oberoi for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips, following which the actor was arrested by Oshiwara police early June.

The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court regarding the issue.

“Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police is yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation,” Justice Revati Mohite Dere had said.