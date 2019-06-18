Latest NewsIndia

Worms found in Anganwadis food distributed by govt

Jun 18, 2019, 09:57 am IST
The food packets distributed at Anganwadis by the Karnataka government were found to have worms and insects in them. Moreover, most of the food packets had crossed the ‘best before’ dates.

The state government runs Anganwadis for children under 5 years of age where free food is distributed. Parents complained of children getting sick after consuming food at Anganwadi centres.

A team of a news channel visited as many as eight Anganwadis in Bengaluru city and was shocked to find worms and insects in food packets there. When asked about infested food, the Anganwadi workers said they are helpless because such food comes from godowns and they have no authority to change the supplier. In the video, worms, insects and ants can be seen inside food packets at Anganwadis.

