Centre to remove minimum educational qualification for driving licence

Jun 19, 2019, 06:46 am IST
Centre has decided to do away with the requirement of minimum educational qualification for obtaining driving licence to boost employment opportunities, the road transport ministry said Tuesday.

At present, under Rule 8 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, a transport vehicle driver needs to have passed class 8.

“In a move to benefit skilled persons from economically underprivileged sections of the society, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to remove the requirement of minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle,” according to an official statement.

