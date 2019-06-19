Latest NewsIndia

Congress MLA suspended for “Anti-Party Activities”

Jun 19, 2019, 06:04 am IST
Less than a minute

All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday approved the proposal sent by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) R. Roshan Baig on the account of anti-party activities.

As per the orders, the Shivaji Nagar MLA has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that he had sought action against Baig for his outburst against the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state. Baid had accused Karnataka Party chief of being a flop show and scoffed at Congress General secretary KC Venugopal as a “buffoon”, prompting the party to take action.

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi HC sends notice to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV

Aug 4, 2017, 03:06 pm IST

Air Strikes smashed Houthi military targets and active spots

Apr 8, 2018, 11:53 am IST
aditi-latest-photo

Aditi Rao looks Ultra Gorgeous in these latest Photos!

Mar 4, 2018, 05:32 pm IST

J&K : 5 LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

Aug 4, 2018, 08:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close