Explosion in Toilet ; Two Children Killed

Two children were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion in a toilet in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The incident was reported from Dubaval village in the district.

According to reports, the children were playing near the toilet, constructed under the government scheme by Shivpujan Bind but being used as a store room, when a loud explosion was heard and the children flung away. Local people claim that a bomb had been put there and the children were playing with it when it exploded.