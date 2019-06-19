Latest NewsIndia

Explosion in Toilet ; Two Children Killed

Jun 19, 2019, 06:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Two children were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion in a toilet in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The incident was reported from Dubaval village in the district.

According to reports, the children were playing near the toilet, constructed under the government scheme by Shivpujan Bind but being used as a store room, when a loud explosion was heard and the children flung away. Local people claim that a bomb had been put there and the children were playing with it when it exploded.

Tags

Related Articles

Shocking statement by P.C.George MLA : the nun who complained about Bishop a ‘nymphomaniac’

Jul 4, 2018, 01:15 pm IST

Very important verdict from Delhi High Court on sexual harassment by JNU student

Jun 5, 2018, 07:59 am IST
landslide

Heavy Monsoon Rain Lash Northern Kerala: 10 Went Missing In Landslide

Jun 14, 2018, 11:48 am IST

J&K : Defence Ministry Rejects Reports of IED Blast

May 22, 2019, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close