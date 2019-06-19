Latest NewsIndia

Government allocates Rs 500 crore to end Naxal activities

Jun 19, 2019, 06:33 am IST
Maharashtra Government in assembly session on Tuesday allocated Rs 500 crore to end the Naxal activities here in affected areas. The allocation was made in the state’s budget for modern weapons, instruments and technologies that will help put an end to Naxal activities in the state.

Apart from this, allocations were also made to special skill development program which will help to provide employment to the youth in Naxal affected areas. This shall, in turn, enable the youth to desist from such activities.

