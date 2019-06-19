‘Lijo is back with his Magic and Madness’: Geethu Mohandas on ‘Jallikattu’

Actress-filmmaker Geethu Mohandas come praising yet to release Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ directed by award-winning director Lijo Jose Pallisherry. Geethu on her Facebook page has shared her words about the film.

Earlier Malayalam actor Indrajith has also shared good words about the film.

‘Jallikattu’penned by S.Harish and K.P.Jayakumar has a big star cast. Vinayakan and Antony Varghese play the lead role in the film. The film will be released soon.