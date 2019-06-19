‘One Nation, One Election’ : PM Narendra Modi to hold all-party meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to resume his efforts to build consensus on ‘One Nation One Election’. It is the preferred theme of BJP’s top leadership, which first found mention in the party’s 2014 manifesto. It was later voiced by both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

In the agenda for the all-party meet on Wednesday evening are also discussions on celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year.

As happened in Modi’s last term, the idea has run into opposition even before the issue is put up formally for discussion before political parties. The Congress-led UPA, Trinamool Congress and Left parties have already expressed their opposition to the idea.

After the UPA’s meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha, said the parties were opposed to the idea in principle.

The meeting was attended by leaders like Rahul Gandhi, TR Baalu and Kanimozhi of the DMK, Supriya Sule of the NCP and Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference.

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has already turned down the invitation. In the letter, in which she excused herself, she said, “Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would like to request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time.”