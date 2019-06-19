Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Sends a Strong Warning to his Team Mates

Indian cricket team has continued their domination against Pakistan in World Cups, thrashing the neighbors by 89 runs(DLS method). Indian top 3 fired with the bat and their bowling attack picked up wickets at crucial intervals. Rohit Sarma led the way with an amazing century 140(113) ably supported by other batsmen. The loss has created a huge outcry in Pakistan and former players, fans and experts are blaming Pakistan for their poor performance.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed must be feeling the heat and he has now sent a warning to his teammates. The wicketkeeper captain said that it won’t just be him along who makes the return to Pakistan, indirectly implying that all the players will have to face the wrath of the fans back home. The captain knows how the fans are going to behave if they continue to perform poorly.

As per reports in Pakistan, Sarfaraz gave a “passionate” speech in the dressing room following defeat against India in the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan is currently placed at ninth position on the points table.