Panth will replace Dhawan in World Cup

Jun 19, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will not play in the rest of the matches in the ICC World Cup as his injury is more severe than expected.

He was injured on the left thumb during the match against Australia. Pat Cummins delivery hit him on the finger. A fracture was discovered in scanning. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishab Panth will replace him.

The team management observed him for a week and decided to replace him. He is one of the best players in ODI and his absence will be a great loss to the Indian team. In his last match, in spite of his injury, he scored 117 runs from 109 balls. In that match Jadeja replaced him for fielding.

