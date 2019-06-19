Latest NewsIndia

Seven arrested for harassing former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta

Jun 19, 2019, 06:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly chased and harassed by unidentified miscreants near the Jawaharlal Road crossing while returning home from work, police said on Tuesday. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 11.40 pm on Monday, they said.

The arrests were made on the basis of video grabs provided by Sengupta and CCTV footages. Sengupta, 30, said she was returning home along with a colleague in an app-based cab, which was hit by a few bike- borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up.

“A few boys on a bike without any helmet hit our cab at Exide intersection and Jawaharlal Road crossing… Around 15 boys appeared from nowhere and dragged the driver out, started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting, calling the police and simultaneously started taking video of the entire incident,” she said..

Last night 18th June 2019 at around 11:40 pm I took an uber from JW Marriott kolkata to go back home after finishing…

Gepostet von Ushoshi Sengupta am Dienstag, 18. Juni 2019

Tags

Related Articles

china banned beiber

China banned pop star Justin Beiber

Jul 22, 2017, 09:18 am IST
Security

Security guard arrested for stealing ATM cash in Dubai

Mar 24, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Malabar tourism hits jackpot: Formulated projects worth Rs 600 crore

Jul 26, 2017, 10:03 am IST

Facebook removes 687 FB pages linked to Congress

Apr 2, 2019, 06:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close