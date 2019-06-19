Seven arrested for harassing former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta

Model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly chased and harassed by unidentified miscreants near the Jawaharlal Road crossing while returning home from work, police said on Tuesday. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 11.40 pm on Monday, they said.

The arrests were made on the basis of video grabs provided by Sengupta and CCTV footages. Sengupta, 30, said she was returning home along with a colleague in an app-based cab, which was hit by a few bike- borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up.

“A few boys on a bike without any helmet hit our cab at Exide intersection and Jawaharlal Road crossing… Around 15 boys appeared from nowhere and dragged the driver out, started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting, calling the police and simultaneously started taking video of the entire incident,” she said..