Yuvraj Singh Predicts the Man of the Series For ICC World Cup 2019. Guess Who!

Yuvraj Singh was the key in India winning the 2011 World Cup and 8 years later, when India is playing the 2019 World Cup, India’s left-handed all-rounder has announced retirement from all forms of International Cricket. You cannot keep Yuvraj out of Cricket though, as the man has predicted the Man of the Series for the 2019 World Cup. Any Idea who that is?

Well, Its none other than Indian opener and World number 2 batsman Rohit Sarma. In the three matches India has played so far(one match got washed out)Rohit has notched up two hundreds and one fifty taking his total tally to 319 runs. Shakib Al Hasan(384 runs) and Aaron Finch(343 runs) is ahead of him at the moment.

“Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45” wrote Yuvi on Twitter.

So What do you think about that prediction? Could Shakib Al Hassan be the Man of the series with his all-round abilities? Let’s see.