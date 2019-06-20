Latest NewsIndia

Here is the last message of a martyred soldier

Jun 20, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Major Ketan Sharma has sent his last picture to his family while being shifted to the hospital. It seemed to him that it was his last picture and he revealed it to the family as well.

Major Sharma lost his life during an encounter with the terrorist in Anadnagar in J&K. He was severely injured and was taken to the hospital. He delivered his last message to the family group with his own picture. The family came to know about his death only later.

About ten soldiers were martyred within 5 days in the terrorist encounter. Earlier he terrorists have attacked Rashtriya rifles envoy. Ketan’s dead body was sent to Meerut for paying last tributes

