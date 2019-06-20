Latest NewsIndia

Man falls between moving train and platform : Watch Video

Jun 20, 2019, 09:25 am IST
In an incident, which was caught on CCTV, Mr Talwar, who got off the train to buy a cup of tea, approaches a slowly moving train and grabs hold of a metal railing. As he attempts to jump on board he stumbles and loses hold of the railing.

Mr Talwar is then dragged along the platform for a few seconds, slowly falling between the train and platform as people watch in shock. In the seconds after he starts to fall a second man moves to help but, by that time, Mr Talwar has disappeared from view.

The train continues to move forward for several seconds afterwards as a small crowd gathers.

