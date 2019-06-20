PM Modi shares new animated Yoga videos of Dhyana and Nadi Shodhana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted two more videos that elaborate the techniques in helping develop spiritual wellness. The video is shared just a day before the whole world celebrates the International Yoga Day. The first video explains an integral part of Yoga. It also explains step-by-step of the yoga meditation and elaborates on proper breathing techniques. Yoga asana Dhyana helps in improving concentration to meditate for a longer duration.

PM Modi tweeted, “Meditation is the most important and integral part of Yoga. (sic)”

In the second animated video, the asana Nadi Shodhana or alternate nostril breathing is elaborated with correct techniques. It is beneficial for heart patients. “Nadi Shodhana is extremely beneficial. Watch its techniques and benefits. (sic), PM Modi tweeted.