This could be the most terrifying tech news of the decade that a research study sone at the Uniersity of the Sunshine Coast in Queesslan Asutralia has found solid evidence stating that excessive use of Mobile Phones could have a negative effect on our physocology.

To be specific, the researchers have noticed horn-like abnormalities protruding out of younger adults skulls,

In what may come as good news, if even this can be classified as the good news is that this generation of people won’t grow devil-like horns that jut out of their foreheads.

REASON

The researchers had to say this about the abnormality: Frequent users of mobile devices regularly tilt their heads forward to view them. That shifts the weight of the head from the spine to muscles in the back of the head, which causes bones to grow in the tendons and ligaments. That results in a horn-like spur that grows from the base of the skull.

“Our findings raise a concern about the future musculoskeletal health of the young adult population and reinforce the need for prevention intervention through posture improvement education,” the scientists noted in the report, which was originally published a year ago, but has come to more prominent attention recently.” Thery asserted