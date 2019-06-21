Nipah: Source traced by Pune Virology Institute

Fruit eating bats are the source of the second outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala, Central Health Minister Harshvardhan informed Loksabha.

Among the samples were taken from 36 bats that have to send to Pune 12 were infected. The samples were collected from the first infected youth’s native place Thuruthipuram and Vavakadu.

Nine alive bats were sent to Pune on June 14th. The bats were caught using nets, and after collecting samples the rest were freed.

The sample was collected by the team that headed by A B Sudeep, Deputy Director, Pune Virology Institute and Dr. Balasubramanyan, Asst. Director, NIV regional Institute in Alapuzha.