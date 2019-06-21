SEE FIRST; Yoga posture from Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee is getting viral in no time; Pic Inside

One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting and dancing skills. She has a huge fan following amid Bhojpuri movie buffs who eagerly wait for her projects to hit the screens.

Of late, Rani has turned into a fitness enthusiast and has also shed a few kilos. The actress reguslarly shares her pictures and workout videos from her gym where she is seen sweating it out with her trainer.

On Friday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Bhojpuri stunner shared a picture performing a asana, thus encouraging her fans to stay fit by including Yoga in their daily routine.