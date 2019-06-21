NEWS

SEE FIRST; Yoga posture from Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee is getting viral in no time; Pic Inside

Jun 21, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting and dancing skills. She has a huge fan following amid Bhojpuri movie buffs who eagerly wait for her projects to hit the screens.

Of late, Rani has turned into a fitness enthusiast and has also shed a few kilos. The actress reguslarly shares her pictures and workout videos from her gym where she is seen sweating it out with her trainer.

On Friday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Bhojpuri stunner shared a picture performing a asana, thus encouraging her fans to stay fit by including Yoga in their daily routine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#internationalyogaday #stayfit #stayhealthy Main yoga man ki shanti ke liye karti hu.jo jayda zaroori hai….

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Tags

Related Articles

Ambani chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group speaks during a news conference in Mumbai

This is what Anil Ambani wants to say about GST

Jun 29, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate ‘ Indira canteen ‘ in Bengaluru

Aug 15, 2017, 11:23 pm IST

Man pronounced Talaq to his wife through phone call for her Dark skin

Jan 8, 2018, 05:26 pm IST
US

US military helicopter crashes in Iraq

Mar 16, 2018, 08:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close