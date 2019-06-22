Latest NewsIndia

2 lost lives in thunderstorms

Jun 22, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Two people lost their lives in a thunderstorm in Bihar. The death was reported in Arwal and Katihar districts.

The Southwest Monsoon has reached the state of Bihar. The state is receiving light and moderate rainfall as the monsoon has covered the entire state.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in the West Champaran district. 430 mm rainfall was recorded in the Bagha area of the district.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the capital city of the state Patna will witness cloudy sky on tomorrow and Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea will have a cloudy sky with a possibility of thunderstorm and rain.

