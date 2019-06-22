Latest NewsSports

FIH Women Series Finals: India enter finals by beating Chile

Jun 22, 2019
In Hockey, the Indian women team entered the finals of FIH Series Finals. Indian women team today defeated Chile by 4-2 to enter the finals. The final clash will be held tomorrow in Japan.

For India, the ace player Gurjit Kaur scored two goals. Kaur scored in the 22 and 37 minutes. Navneet Kaur scored in the 31 minute and the captain Rani Rampal in the 57th minute for the Indian team. Carolina Garcia and Manuela Urroz scored for Chile.

In the second semi-final, the hosts Japan defeated Russia in a penalty shootout by 3-1. The match was held a draw in by 1-1 in the regulated 60 minutes and then it was lead to a shootout.

The top two teams from the tournament have secured their berths in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held later this year.

