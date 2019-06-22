ICC World Cup Cricket: India defeated Afghanistan

In Cricket, India defeated Afghanistan in a match played today in ICC World Cup Cricket at Southampton. India has beat Afganistan by 11 runs. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been selected as the man of the match.

Earlier the team India has won the toss and opted to bat first. India has made a modest target of 224 runs by losing 8 wickets. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a half-century and he was the top scorer of India. Kohli scored 67. Kedar Jadhav made 52 runs for the team.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib picked two wickets for 51 and Mohammed Nabi took 2 wickets for 33.

Nabi was the top scorer of Afghanistan. He scored 52 runs. Mohammed Shami has taken a hattrick wicket for India. He claimed the last three wickets with successive deliveries in the final over.

In the Indian team, Mohammed Shami has replaced the injured Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Afghanistan has made tow changes by bringing Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam in place for Noor Ali Zadran and Dawlat Zadran.

By this win, India has moved to third place with 9 points.

And, that's how we sealed the game against Afghanistan & that's how the standings look post the game #TeamIndia #INDvAFG #CWC19 ????? pic.twitter.com/JGGiL4Da5w — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2019

Score Board:

India – 224/8 (50 over)

Afghanistan- 213/10 (49.5 over)