KeralaLatest News

Pakistan Govt’s Tweet on Yoga Day Features Indian Tricolour, But Soon Edits it. See What Happened

Jun 22, 2019, 09:03 am IST
Less than a minute

The whole world celebrated Yoga day yesterday and Pakistan couldn’t keep themselves aloof from the celebrations either. Pak Government’s Official Twitter handle tweeted a message for Yoga along with an Indian tri colour picture as well.

“The fifth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated under the theme ” Yoga for Climate Action”. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity,” the tweet by Pakistan government’s official Twitter handle said.

“The benefits of yoga provide both instant gratification and lasting transformation. In the fitness world, both are extremely important. Yoga can change your physical and mental capacity quickly while preparing the mind and body for long-term health,” read another tweet.

Someone might have expressed their displeasure in the tricolour featuring in the tweet and the tweet was edited soon and reposted without the flag.

Tags

Related Articles

Teens Birthday Party Spoiled by an Unexpected Guest. Watch Video

Jun 10, 2018, 10:18 pm IST

Malaika Arora Khan Spotted Late-Night in White Mini Dress: See Pics

Jul 29, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

Kerala Floods : SBI announces special loan upto Rs 10 lakh for it’s customers

Sep 3, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

You will be shocked to know the actual price of Jr NTR’s new watch

Dec 29, 2018, 08:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close