After Australia and New Zealand, India writes this landmark record in World Cup history; Details Inside

After the glorious victory over South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in the progressing ICC World Cup 2019 India took Afghanistan down recently. The 11 run victory of India gave the record of 50th victory at the World Cup which made them the third team to achieve the record after Australia and New Zeland.

Out of the 79 world cup matches , India have lost on 27 occasions while two games turned out to be a tie.

With 52 wins from 84 matches, New Zeland is on the second list. They suffered 30 defeats.

Earlier, Afghanistan dished out splendid bowling effort and chained India to score only 224 runs.

Afghanistan were well set at 106/2 in the 29th over, even though the run-rate was starting to edge up, but two wickets in one over from pace-man Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah and and Hashmatullah Shahidi