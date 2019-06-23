At least seven dead as under-construction building collapses at beach resort

In Cambodia, at least seven people were killed and around 21 people injured as under-construction building collapses at a beach resort. The building was built by a Chinese firm.

The tragic incident occurred in the Sihanoukville town, a tourist hotspot in southwestern Cambodia. The seven-story building was almost 80% complete when it crashed.

The total number of people inside the building was not clear, Earlier the rescue workers ha informed that 30 people may be trapped in the debris.

The authorities have launched an investigation. The building owner, the head of the construction firm, the contractor and the Cambodian landowner has been arrested by the authority in connection with the accident.