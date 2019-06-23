BJP opposes Mamta’s decision to observe Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s anniversary

The BJP has mocked the West Bengal government’s decision to observe the death anniversary of RSS ideologue and the founder of Janasangham, the prototype of BJP. Mamta Banerjee, the West Bengal Cheif Minister has declared that the government will observe officially the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23, Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress leader Mamta by this movement aims to overtake BJP in the state. The BJP has become an alternative power in the state and TMC is very much afraid of losing grounds before it. That is the reason why Mamta come forward to celebrate the RSS leader’s anniversary.

But BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that ”The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta, is not in line with Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji’s politics is one which divides the nation”.