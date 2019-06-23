KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Car which created serial collisions in TVPM city identified ; Video Inside

Jun 23, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
The car which created much buzz the Thiruvananthapuram city with series of collision in has been now identified. The cops are now searching for the owner whom the car  has been registered under.

Police asserted that the vehicle belonged to a woman from hailing Nedumangad.

Yesterday, the city was in a state of panic as the car that were out of control were hit and drove off without stopping.

A speeding car rammed through the city and struck two vehicles near Karammana and continued the collision.  The vehicle which was on its way to Vazhuthacaud, in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office, was struck by an autorickshaw. The driver of the autorickshaw fell to the  parked bikes  in the side of the road was seriously injured.

According to CCTV footages, the car was identified.

