Couple’s body found with multiple stab injuries

A couple has been stabbed to death by criminals in New Delhi. Hari Ballabh aged 51 and his wife Shanti Singh aged 47 were stabbed to death by an unidentified criminal in New Delhi’s Dwaraka’s Mohan Garden area.

The couples were natives of Bihar. The dead bodies were found in their home. The couple’s daughter has found her parents lying in a pool of blood in the evening. She found the main door of the house open. She called the police.

Upon primary investigation, the police have said that there was no sign of forceful entry and also the house was not ransacked. The bodies of the couples have multiple stab injuries. The bodies have been sent to post mortem.

The couples were survived by a son and daughter.