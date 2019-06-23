KeralaLatest News

Freedom of Creativity is Not Something to be Invoked in the Issue of Novel ‘Meesa’ Alone. Kanam Rajendran Lashes Out at Minister A.K Balan

Jun 23, 2019, 07:22 am IST
Earlier, the state government of Kerala had directed the Lalithakala Academy to review the award for the best cartoon as the winning cartoon portrayed Bishop Franco Mulakal as its central figure. The cartoon became controversial as there was a holy Christian symbol(Amshavadi) depicted in the cartoon with what appears to be an undergarment hung onto it. This had caused protests from KCBC and minister of Welfare of Backward Classes, Law and Culture A K Balan wanted the academy to reconsider its decision to award the cartoon. CPI leader Kanam Rajendran has responded sharply to A.K Balan’s stand.

“A.K Balan’s stand on the issue is not an approach that suits the left. Freedom of creativity is not something to be invoked while you publish the Meesa novel alone. ‘Amshavadi’ is not a religious symbol, its a symbol of power. Balan’s stand that it cannot be criticized is not correct. There are other vested interests behind this controversy” said Kanam.

Earlier, Lalithakala Academy had made it clear that they are not going to review its decision on giving the award to the cartoon.

