Hilarious Mix Up: Pakistan P.M’s Close Aide Posts Sachin Tendulkar’s Picture and Captions it ‘P.M Imran Khan’

In a bizarre move, an assistant of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday posted a photo of Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter and captioned it as “PM Imran Khan 1969”. Just a week before, Imran Khan himself was mocked for Imran Khan attributing Rabindranath Tagore’s quote to Khalil Gibran. Looks like its the season of mix-ups for Pakistan administrators.

Naeem ul Haque, the special assistant to Mr. Khan, was trolled soon after his Imran-Sachin post went viral.To troll him, People started posting pictures of eminent personalities and started captioning it with names of other famous personalities. Check these out

Saeed anwar pic.twitter.com/KUDY3wYKvw — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Shoaib akhtar ? pic.twitter.com/rm4yXULw0w — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Paresh Rawal 1972 pic.twitter.com/KAtGu2w6y1 — Kaustubh Sinha (@kaustubh__sinha) June 22, 2019

Inzamam Ul Haq pic.twitter.com/hsBDoa3N31 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 22, 2019