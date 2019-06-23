Latest NewsInternational

Hilarious Mix Up: Pakistan P.M’s Close Aide Posts Sachin Tendulkar’s Picture and Captions it ‘P.M Imran Khan’

Jun 23, 2019, 09:24 am IST
In a bizarre move, an assistant of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday posted a photo of Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter and captioned it as “PM Imran Khan 1969”. Just a week before, Imran Khan himself was mocked for Imran Khan attributing Rabindranath Tagore’s quote to Khalil Gibran. Looks like its the season of mix-ups for Pakistan administrators.

Naeem ul Haque, the special assistant to Mr. Khan, was trolled soon after his Imran-Sachin post went viral.To troll him, People started posting pictures of eminent personalities and started captioning it with names of other famous personalities. Check these out

