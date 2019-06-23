If there was no alliance, 15-16 seats Congress would have got” says Veerappa Moily on Congress-JD(S) alliance

senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has asserted that the party would have won 15 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls if there had been no tie up with JD(s). He even termed the relation with the same as mistake.

Hundred per cent…not only here (Chikkaballapur).. in various constituencies…if there was no alliance, 15-16 seats Congress would have definitely got,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media persons in Chikkaballapur, he said that trusting the coalition was a mistake. “Our people (Congress) also opposed (me).. that is very clear.”

Moily who was the former Union Minister was the joint candidate of the ruling COngress JD(s) coaliation.

He was defeated by BJP’s Bache Gowda by 1,82,110 votes.

Moily said though he had lost from Chikkaballapur, he still trusted the people of the constituency.

“But will continue to have the love and trust with the people here.” he asserted.

..I have not got JD(S). Going to them, talking to them was a waste of time.If I had utilized that time to concentrate on voters, I would have got far more votes,” he added.