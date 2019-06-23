India v Afghanistan: Shami Was Awesome, But let’s Not Forget this Man

Just when this World cup seemed it’s taking a predictable familiar route and the expected teams making it to the top 4 like a cake walk, the tournament has suddenly woken up and started producing close matches. SriLanka beat England, Afghanistan ran India close and Newzealand was made to work hard for their victory in the last three matches. India was expected to have an easy walk over, but then Afghanistan offered a tough resistance, restricting India for 224 runs and going down in the last over, 11 runs short.

Mohammad Shami was instrumental in India’s success, defending 16 runs in the last over by picking a hat trick- the second bowler after Chetan Sarma from India to do so in a World Cup encounter. Despite going for a boundary in the first ball, Shami who got a chance in the playing x1 due to the injury picked up by Bhuvaneswar, kept his cool and drove the match India’s way. But then you cannot forget the contribution of Jasprit Bumrah.

The world number 1 ODI bowler had picked up two crucial wickets but then needing 21 off two overs, delivered an excellent penultimate conceding just 5. His bowling was the stuff of legend, sending down six accurate yorkers that the batsmen found very hard to negotiate. He was rightly chosen as the man of the match. It was his brilliant over that ensured Shami had 16 runs to play within the last over.

