Know How Kerala Government Exploits Drunkards: The selling and buying price of liquor in Kerala

The Kerala government’s biggest source of revenue is liquor selling. The government consider the drunkards in the state as a ‘cow’ and milk its last drop to earn money. The approach of the Kerala government to drunkards is like the relation between ‘Shylock to Antonio’.

The Kerala government sells liquor through its outlet by taking around 10 times profit. A full bottle which the government buys from the liquor companies for around Rs.60 and 58 and sells it at a price of Rs.690 and Rs.630.

This was revealed by a Right to Information (RTI) act document given to Dr. Jose Sebastian by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC). Jose Sebastian asked the details on May 17 and the KSBC give its reply on June 18. The KSBC Public Information Officer K.S.Sudharma has signed the document.

KSBC buys a full bottle (750ml) of Officers Choice Brandy for 60.49 RS and sells it at a price 0f Rs.690 and the Rum of the same brand is bought at Rs.61.03 and sells at Rs.650. Officers Choice Whiskey is bought at a price of Rs.58.27 and sell at a price of 630 Rs.