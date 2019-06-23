“Kodiyeri Came to Know About his Grandson From Bihar through Newspaper” Advocate Jayasankar Trolls Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Binoy Kodiyeri controversy is not going to settle anytime soon and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and father of Binoy Kodiyeri, is obviously feeling the heat. After choosing to evade media for two days, he finally opened up yesterday.

Media persons asked a few questions and Kodiyeri with a totally dejected body language with his shoulders down gave answers along the expected lines. Now advocate Jayasankar has contemplated on the issue and has used his sarcastic wit in his latest Fb post.

Binoy is an independent individual. He doesn’t need anybody’s permission to commit any crime. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had no information about the issue. It is through a piece of news that came in Malayala Manorama that he came to know about his grandson at Bihar” says Jayasankar. Check out his original Facebook post.