The Delhi police have arrested three juveniles for sodomizing and brutally beating a 15-year-old mentally challenged boy. The boy later succumbed to his injuries.

The shocking incident occurred in Gurgaon on June 14. The boy died on Saturday. The boy’s father has lodged a complaint at police that his son was assaulted by three juveniles who live in their neighborhood in Sector-5, Gurgaon. The police have registered a POSCO case against the accused juveniles.