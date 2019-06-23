KeralaLatest News

Monsoon Gains Strength: Yellow Alert Issued in these Districts in Kerala

Jun 23, 2019, 07:51 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kalavarsham(SouthWest Monsoon) is predicted to strengthen in the coming days. Yellow Alert has been issued in eleven districts- Kasargode, Kannur,Kozhikode,Ernakulam,Thrissur,Idukki,Palakkad,Malappuram and Alappuzha.

For the next two days, there is a chance for strong wind from the southwest direction at a rate of 55-65 kilometer per hour. Fishermen have been put on high alert. Fishing has been temporarily banned around Lakshadweep.

Steps have already been initiated to equip the relief camps.

