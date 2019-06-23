Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Neither me nor CPM will protect Binoy, It’s his responsibility to prove his innocence “says Kodiyeri Balakarishanan

Jun 23, 2019, 09:56 am IST
The CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan whose eleder son Binoy Kodiyeri has been booked on rape and cheating charges now has asserted that neither he nor his party will protect him.

Balakrishanan denied all the allegation that he and his family has contacted the 33 year old woman who has made the allegation.He met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday morning and explained to the party secretariat the context. The party maintains it is for the individual concerned to defend himself, not the party.

Neither my party nor I will protect Binoy. He is an adult. It’s his responsibility to prove his innocence. He stays separate as a family and is responsible for his actions… family members cannot afford to do wrong, thinking the party will support them,” Mr Balakrishnan, who is undergoing ayurveda treatment, told media persons here.

He asserted that he has not seen his son for the last few days. It is reported that the same has been absconding.

In reply to a question whether he had offered to resign, Mr Balakrishnan said it was a media creation and the motive behind it was clear.

