PM Modi grants this shocking amount for treatment of girl after father’s plea

The Prime Minister Modi has now granted a sum of money of 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalit, a girl suffering from aplastic anemia.

Her father had written to him seeking help for her fathers treatment.

“I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die,” Sumer Singh told ANI here.

The money is released from the Prime MInisters National Relif Fund.

“A hospital in Jaipur told me that she needed a bone marrow transplant from her brother to survive as hers had completely become useless. They told me the operation alone would cost around Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anemia leaves a person at higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding.