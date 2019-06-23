Latest NewsNEWSSports

Read to know who suggested Mohammed Shami to bowl yorker for his hat-trick

Jun 23, 2019, 01:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Despite Mohammed Shami has not played the first four matches at the ICC World Cup 2019 , he has made the best out of his career and became the second bowler after Chetan Sharma from Inia to pick up a World Cup hat-trick.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, Mohammed Shami, picked up 3 wickets in successive deliveries, to restrict Afghanistan to 213 in a low-scoring thriller at the Rose Bowl.

The plan was simple. To bowl a yorker and even Mahi bhai suggested that. He said, ‘Don’t change anything now as you have a great chance of getting a hat-trick. It’s a rare opportunity and you need to do the same thing. So I did what exactly I was told,” Mohammed Shami asserted in post match conference.

Getting a chance in the playing XI is a bit of luck. I was ready that whenever I get a chance, I will have to utilize it. As far as hat-trick is concerned, it is a rarity at least in the World Cup. I am happy,” Shami further added.

India has a win of 4 out of 5 matches is thrid on the 10 team points table. The champions will be acing West Indies on Thursday

Tags

Related Articles

Tell the plan to bring back Kohinoor, other antiques: CIC to PMO

Jun 3, 2018, 08:18 pm IST

Modi Govt plans to setup highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh

Jan 22, 2019, 09:04 am IST

Football ‘King’ is back in Brazil

Apr 10, 2019, 02:14 am IST

Fire breaks out at majestic Mysuru Palace Gate

May 12, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close