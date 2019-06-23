SHOCKING WATCH; This is how Deepika reacted when she was asked her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard

On Friday , the enigma actress Deepika Padukone was asked or her ID proof by the Mumbai airport security guard. The video of the same where Deeepkia askin her ID has went viral on Social media.

Apparently, Deepika was snapped with her dad Prakash Padukone at Mumbai airport. The father-daughter duo was heading to their hometown Bengaluru.

In the video, honest toward work, the security guard can be seen asking Deepika for her ID proof. Surprised by the guard’s question, the Padmaavat actor asked, “Chahiye?!” Later, she went ahead and showed security man her ID. After checking, the guard allowed Deepika to enter the airport.