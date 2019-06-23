Shootout at Shopian: Security Forces Guns Down Two Terrorists

Security forces have killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on Sunday morning and it is known that the operation is still going on.

According to Reports available, a team of army’s 44 RR,SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Daramdora village after they received a tip of hiding terrorists in the area.

“Exchange of #fire between #securityforces & #terrorists at #Shopian.The area under #cordon. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service was suspended in the entire district.