Smriti Irani to Build Her House at Amethi

One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi was trailing at 4,13,394 votes. After winning the election, Smriti is now winning the hearts of Amethi too.

Smriti, Union Minister for Women and Child Development announced on Saturday that she will construct her own house in her constituency. A plot has already been identified in Gauriganj to build the house. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had won from Amethi for 15 years but did not choose to live at Amethi.

Smriti Irani added that Amethi would now be her permanent home and her doors will always be open for people’s access.