UPSC CDS ; Know Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus, Salary & much more

The registration for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) September 2019 session has begun with the release of the official notification for Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam II) on the website upsc.gov.in by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 12, 2019. Interested Candidates can apply for the exam now.

Release of Notification

12 June 2019

Last date of online application

8 July 2019

Date of examination

8 September 2019

Release of Admit Card

Notified soon

Result Date

December 2019

Indian Military Academy (IMA),Dehradun, 149th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2020

100

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala—Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive

45

Air Force Academy (AFA) —(Pre-Flying), Training Course commencing in July, 2020

32

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras)

225

Officers Training Academy Non Technical (Female)

15

How to Apply

Visit upsc.gov.in

Click on link “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019” in What’s New section

Enter Registration ID & Date of Birth and Submit

Enter personal details and detail of any Photo ID Proof – Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government

Upload a scanned copy of the same Photo ID

Upload Photograph & Signature

Select examination centre

Fill Payment details and accept Declaration

Submit

Download a copy of the application form for future use