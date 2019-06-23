Latest NewsIndia

WATCH VIDEO: Smriti Irani Takes Woman into Hospital in her Convoy Ambulance

Jun 23, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani, after beating Rahul Gandhi in elections at Amethi, is winning hearts too. Her decision to build a house at Amethi and be a resident there has already been lauded and now in another incident, Smriti was seen ensuring that a sick woman was taken to hospital on time in the ambulance which was part of her convoy.

Ms. Irani was in Amethi along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet the family members of a BJP worker who was killed last month. Watch the video here:

The woman, sitting on a chair, is lifted into the ambulance by a group of men and Smriti asks “Kahan jana, jilla hospital? (Where is she to be taken, district hospital?)” She then instructs, “Take them to Gauriganj District Hospital.”

