“What Can We Possibly Do If Communist’s Children Do Such Acts” Mercikuttiyamma on Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy

Jun 23, 2019, 07:03 am IST
Mercikuttyamma, Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew Industry was one of the few communist leaders who chose to respond to the sexual abuse allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

“Binoy is an adult. He must pay for the mistakes that he has committed. The issue has not landed party in any kind of trouble. The children of communists cannot be like this. What can we do if they do such acts” asked Mercikuttiyamma

Meanwhile, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had spoken to the media and said that Binoy will face the issue on his individual capacity and that party will not interfere in it or neither Binoy will receive any help from the party machinery.

