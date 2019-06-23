“Where is Binoy Kodiyeri Now”? Here is How Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Responded

The Binoy Kodiyeri controversy is not going to settle anytime soon and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and father of Binoy Kodiyeri, is obviously feeling the heat. After choosing to evade media for two days, he finally opened up yesterday.

Media persons asked a few questions and Kodiyeri with a totally dejected body language with his shoulders down gave answers along the expected lines.

When asked about Binoy Kodiyeri absconding, Kodiyeri replied that it is being investigated by police and that his son is equipped to take legal actions. “The news that came out is that he has already sought anticipatory bail,” said Kodiyeri.

When asked where is Binoy now he said “He is someone who lives with his family. I don’t go after him everywhere, if I did, could these issues have happened?”

Media men asked again if Kodiyeri had called him and if his son is absconding.