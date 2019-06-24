A.P Abdullakutty Meets P.M Modi, All Set to Join BJP

Congress leader A.P Abdullakutty’s Facebook post praising Narendra Modi had caused quite a few controversies, giving rise to speculations that he is all set to join BJP. Now, weeks later, Abdullakutty has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his entry into BJP looks almost certain.

Abdullakutty said that Modi had asked him to join BJP and that he will soon meet Amit Shah too. When he will officially join BJP is expected to be revealed soon. Abdullakutty has requested time to meet Amit Shah, but it is learned that so far time has not been allowed from Shah’s office.

Earlier Congress leaders had expressed their displeasure over his open violation of the party’s stand about Narendra Modi, amidst speculations that Abdullakutty might shift to the saffron party.