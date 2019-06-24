KeralaLatest News

A.P Abdullakutty Meets P.M Modi, All Set to Join BJP

Jun 24, 2019, 01:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress leader A.P Abdullakutty’s Facebook post praising Narendra Modi had caused quite a few controversies, giving rise to speculations that he is all set to join BJP. Now, weeks later, Abdullakutty has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his entry into BJP looks almost certain.

Abdullakutty said that Modi had asked him to join BJP and that he will soon meet Amit Shah too. When he will officially join BJP is expected to be revealed soon. Abdullakutty has requested time to meet Amit Shah, but it is learned that so far time has not been allowed from Shah’s office.

Earlier Congress leaders had expressed their displeasure over his open violation of the party’s stand about Narendra Modi, amidst speculations that Abdullakutty might shift to the saffron party.

Tags

Related Articles

Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Manyata Chilling in Pool with 7-Years-Old Son: Video

Jul 19, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

A.K Antony Makes Serious Allegations Against Nirmala Sitaraman

Sep 18, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
bjps-master-plan-rajya-sabha-elections

“Don’t drag Amit Shah unnecessarily into the case”, asks Supreme Court

Jan 23, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

Rise in demand of pre-owned luxury cars due to Indian dreams

Dec 17, 2017, 09:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close